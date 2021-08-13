Heavy rainfall in Japan causes mudslide, threatens floods

Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region

August 13, 2021, 3:55 AM
2 min read

TOKYO -- Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region.

The mudslide in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. One was presumed dead when found, while another was conscious and able to talk as rescue workers were digging to free them, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Two of the residents are still missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain and mudslide warnings in parts of the southern main island of Kyushu as well as Hiroshima in western Japan, where a rain front has been dumping record amounts of rainfall since earlier this week.

Television footage on NHK public broadcaster showed rivers swollen with muddy water gushing down, almost overflowing, in Hiroshima. The highest level of evacuation advisory was issued in parts of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, urging residents to prepare and act early.

The meteorological agency said nearly 500 millimeters (20 inches) of rain fell in parts of Nagasaki in the past 48 hours, exceeding the average for the month of August. More downpours were forecast.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called a disaster management meeting and pledged to do the utmost for the rescue and relief operation and support for the affected residents.

Top Stories

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

On Location: August 12, 2021

Aug 12, 4:52 PM

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

2 hours ago

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

2 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated

Aug 12, 3:53 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

Taliban captures 10th major city as US troops pull out of Afghanistan

Aug 12, 11:21 AM

Top Stories

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

2 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated

Aug 12, 3:53 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

Taliban captures 10th major city as US troops pull out of Afghanistan

Aug 12, 11:21 AM

Top Stories

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated

Aug 12, 3:53 PM

Taliban captures 10th major city as US troops pull out of Afghanistan

Aug 12, 11:21 AM

Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory

Aug 12, 7:45 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events