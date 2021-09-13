Hezbollah: Iranian tanker bringing fuel to Lebanon in Syria

The leader of the militant Hezbollah group says the first tanker carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon has arrived in a Syrian port and the diesel will be shipped to Lebanon by tanker trucks later this week

September 13, 2021, 7:06 PM
2 min read

BEIRUT -- The leader of the militant Hezbollah group said Monday the first tanker carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon has arrived in a Syrian port and the diesel will be shipped to Lebanon by tanker trucks later this week.

The arrival of the tanker comes nearly a month after Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the group will start bringing fuel from Iran in an attempt to ease a crippling fuel crisis that Lebanon has been experiencing for months.

The delivery, organized by the Iran-backed group, violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago.

The arrival of the Iranian tanker carrying fuel destined for Lebanon comes days after a new government was formed ending a 13-month deadlock. Lebanon's new Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not commented on the deal to import fuel from Iran.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech Monday night the group chose to have the tanker dock in a Syrian port to avoid embarrassing the Lebanese state and risking sanctions on Lebanon.

Syria, also under U.S. sanctions, has been mostly relying on oil supplies from its strong ally Iran, which sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters, including Hezbollah members, to back President Bashar Assad’s forces in the 10-year conflict there.

Nasrallah said the tanker arrived in the Syrian port of Banias early Sunday and the process of unloading the fuel began the same day. He added that the Syrian government has mobilized dozens of tanker trucks to transport the diesel to the eastern Lebanese town of Baalbek by Thursday.

Nasrallah said three other tankers carrying diesel and one carrying gasoline will arrive in the coming weeks.

He said diesel will be donated for a period of one month to institutions including public hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages, water stations and the Lebanese Red Cross. Nasrallah added that others who will get fuel at low prices are private hospitals, medicine and serum factories, bakeries and cooperatives that sell food products.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah will be supplying gas stations linked to the group around the country. “We are not competing (with the state) but we want to add the flow of fuel to the market,” he said.

Top Stories

FBI director warns of rise in domestic terrorism in congressional testimony

Mar 03, 7:22 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

4 hours ago

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 9:23 AM

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Over 243,000 kids test positive in 1 week

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Man arrested with weapons near DNC headquarters: US Capitol Police

4 hours ago

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

3 hours ago

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Man arrested with weapons near DNC headquarters: US Capitol Police

4 hours ago

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

3 hours ago

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Man arrested with weapons near DNC headquarters: US Capitol Police

4 hours ago

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events