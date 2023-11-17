High-speed and regional trains involved in an accident in southern Germany, injuring several people

Police say a high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany that left several people slightly injured

ByThe Associated Press
November 17, 2023, 10:12 AM

BERLIN -- A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.

They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events