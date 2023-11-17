High-speed and regional trains involved in an accident in southern Germany, injuring several people
ByThe Associated Press
November 17, 2023, 10:12 AM
BERLIN -- A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.
Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.
They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated.