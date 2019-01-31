Holocaust survivor calls Germany bulwark against intolerance

A prominent Holocaust survivor has called Germany a bulwark against intolerance, saying the country has changed a lot from the Germany that murdered 6 million Jews in gas chambers.

Speaking Thursday at a special parliamentary session commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, Israeli historian Saul Friedlaender asked Germans to "continue fighting for tolerance and inclusiveness, humanity and freedom, in short for true democracy."

The 86-year-old, who survived the Shoah in a Catholic boarding school in France and whose parents were killed in Auschwitz, warned that anti-Semitism and authoritarian regimes are on the rise again.

Friedlaender said he first hesitated whether he should speak in German parliament but then agreed because "since the war, Germany has become a bulwark against the threats I've mentioned."