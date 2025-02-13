Honda's nine-month profit down year-on-year as it ends talks with Nissan

Japanese automaker Honda is reporting a 7% decline in profit for the nine months that ended in December as it terminated talks on business integration with Nissan

FILE - Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe speaks during a joint news conference with Nissan and Mitsubishi representatives in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO -- Japanese automaker Honda reported a 7% decline in profit for the nine months that ended in December on Thursday as it terminated talks on integrating its business with Nissan.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. said its motorcycles business was strong, but its auto sales suffered in China and Japan, while demand stayed solid in the U.S.

Honda’s April-December 2024 profit totaled 805 billion yen ($5 billion), down from 869.6 billion yen the same period in 2023.

Nine-month sales gained nearly 9% to 16.3 trillion yen ($106 billion).

Honda and Japanese rival Nissan Motor Corp., along with the smaller Mitsubishi Motors Corp., said in December that they were in talks to set up a joint holding company.

The automakers said Thursday they were ending the talks, although existing collaborations in electric vehicles and smart cars will continue.