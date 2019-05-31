Honduras: US has no drug proof against Honduran president

The Honduran government says that U.S. federal court documents show no incriminating evidence against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, despite listing him as being a target of a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.

Honduran officials said in a statement Thursday night that drug traffickers who had been caught and extradited to the U.S. by Hernández in 2015 falsely accused the president and some of his closest advisers of drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

It said the U.S. government found no evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

U.S. officials have made no comment, though there is no indication of charges against President Hernández.

The federal court documents were filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York as part of pre-trial motions in the case of Hernandez's brother Juan Antonio Hernández.