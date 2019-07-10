Hong Kong activists hold vigil for deceased supporters

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have held a memorial vigil for deceased supporters of the movement that has brought hundreds of thousands of residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory into the streets in protest in recent weeks.

Dozens of participants sang hymns and lit candles in remembrance of protesters, one who fell after hanging a banner and at least one other, in an apparent suicide, who left a message on a wall asking others to keep up the fight.

One of the organizers said there were lawyers, counsellors and psychiatrists available for consultation at the event.

"Remember you are not alone," the man said.

For weeks, protesters have held demonstrations against the government's attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.