Hong Kong protester appears shot by police in online video

Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves during a clash with the police in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall Sunday in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) The Associated Press

A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.

A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.