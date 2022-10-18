Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electric transformers

The Hong Kong customs department has seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market

The photo provided by Hong Kong Government Information Services shows the suspected methamphetamine seized at Hong Kong International Airport and the electric transformers used to conceal the drugs in Hong Kong on Oct. 18, 2022. The Hong Kong customs department said Tuesday, Oct. 18, it had seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market after its officers uncovered the drug hidden in electric transformers. (Hong Kong Government Information Services via AP)

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong customs department said Tuesday it had seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market after its officers uncovered the drug hidden in electrical transformers.

The consignment containing about 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth from Mexico was in transit at Hong Kong International Airport en route to Australia.

During an inspection Friday, the officers found the haul concealed inside false compartments inside three transformers, a department news release said. An investigation was underway.