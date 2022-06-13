UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says she will not seek a new four-year term after Aug. 31

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says she will not seek a new four-year term after Aug. 31

ByThe Associated Press
June 13, 2022, 5:02 AM

GENEVA -- UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says she will not seek a new four-year term after Aug. 31.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events