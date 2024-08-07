Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire on Greek island of Crete. A village has been evacuated.

More than 200 firefighters on the southern Greek island of Crete are striving to contain a large wildfire that has forced authorities to evacuate one village and ready others for evacuation

ATHENS, Greece -- More than 200 firefighters on the southern Greek island of Crete strove late Wednesday to contain a large wildfire that forced authorities to evacuate one village and prepare others for evacuation.

The fire service said 222 firefighters were battling the flames in the Rethymno district of western Crete, including 32 flown in from other parts of Greece.

There were no immediate reports of damage to homes or injuries, but the small village of Aghia Paraskevi was evacuated as a precaution. Residents of three neighboring villages were also warned to be ready to leave their homes if necessary.

The fire raged through scrub and olive groves, driven on by high winds.

More than 2,000 wildfires have erupted all over Greece this summer, which authorities have warned carries the highest fire risk in the past two decades. That's because a mild, dry winter followed by a dry, hot spring has left vegetation across the country tinder-dry, enabling flames to spread fast.

Nevertheless, an investment in more firefighting assets, including water-dropping aircraft and early warning drones, coupled with intense efforts by firefighters, has led to most blazes being extinguished within hours.

Dozens of people have been arrested or fined for accidentally starting fires, while in a small number of cases arson charges have been brought.

Like other Mediterranean countries, Greece suffers from devastating wildfires every summer. Authorities say the problem has been exacerbated by unseasonally high temperatures due to climate change.