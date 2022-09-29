Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russia camps

Hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine are stranded in Russian summer camps, on the wrong side of a front line that shifted after they were bused away for what was supposed to be holiday

A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated town of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of Ukrainian children are trapped by shifting frontlines in Russian summer camp. Fifty-two children from Izium and at least 50 more from other towns in the Kharkiv region, all between the ages of 9 and 16, are now scattered in camps. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

IZIUM, Ukraine -- Hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine are stranded in Russian summer camps, on the wrong side of a front line that shifted after they were bused away for what their parents hoped would be a holiday from the war.

Parents in the occupied towns of eastern Ukraine who sent their children to the camps are now desperately trying to get them back.

Fifty-two children from Izium and around 250 more from other towns in the Kharkiv region, all between the ages of 9 and 16, are now scattered in camps, according to a Ukrainian intelligence official and a mother who hitchhiked into Russia to retrieve her daughter.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russian troops into retreat in the Kharkiv region in early September. Now the children are stranded almost 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from home.