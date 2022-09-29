Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russia camps

Hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine are stranded in Russian summer camps, on the wrong side of a front line that shifted after they were bused away for what was supposed to be holiday

ByLORI HINNANT, EVGENIY MALOLETKA and VASILISA STEPANENKO Associated Press
September 29, 2022, 9:13 AM
A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated town of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of Ukrainian children are trapped by shifting frontlines in Russian summer camp. Fifty-two children from
A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated town of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of Ukrainian children are trapped by shifting frontlines in Russian summer camp. Fifty-two children from Izium and at least 50 more from other towns in the Kharkiv region, all between the ages of 9 and 16, are now scattered in camps. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
The Associated Press

IZIUM, Ukraine -- Hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine are stranded in Russian summer camps, on the wrong side of a front line that shifted after they were bused away for what their parents hoped would be a holiday from the war.

Parents in the occupied towns of eastern Ukraine who sent their children to the camps are now desperately trying to get them back.

Fifty-two children from Izium and around 250 more from other towns in the Kharkiv region, all between the ages of 9 and 16, are now scattered in camps, according to a Ukrainian intelligence official and a mother who hitchhiked into Russia to retrieve her daughter.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russian troops into retreat in the Kharkiv region in early September. Now the children are stranded almost 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from home.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events