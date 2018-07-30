Hundreds trapped on Indonesian mountain after earthquake

Rescuers are trying to evacuate hundreds of tourists trapped on Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok after an earthquake that killed 15 people triggered landslides.

Mount Rinjani National Park chief, Sudiyono, said more than 800 tourists were registered to climb Rinjani, an active volcano, when a strong earthquake rocked Lombok early Sunday. He said Monday about 300 of them had managed to get down the mountain.

Sudiyono, who uses one name, said, "Information that we have from survivors is more than 500 people are trapped on the mountain and gathered near the volcano lake Segara Anakan."

He said rescuers are expected to reach the lake by afternoon.

An Indonesian student died in a landslide on Rinjani, raising the death toll from the earthquake to 15.