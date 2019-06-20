Hungary: Human traffickers get life sentences for 71 deaths

A Hungarian court has extended the prison sentences of four human traffickers convicted last year for their roles in a 2015 in which 71 migrants suffocated in the back of a refrigerated truck found on a highway in Austria.

According to Thursday's decision by an appeals court in the southern city of Szeged, an Afghan man and two Bulgarian accomplices were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while another Bulgarian man may request his release after 30 years in prison. A year ago, all four had been given 25-year sentences for belonging to a criminal organization and committing multiple crimes, including human smuggling and manslaughter.

Ten other defendants, mostly Bulgarians, were given prison terms ranging between four and 12 years.