Hurricane Agatha has swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico

Hurricane Agatha has swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico

ByThe Associated Press
May 30, 2022, 4:54 PM

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Agatha has swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events