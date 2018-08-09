Former Hurricane John weakens off Mexico's Baja peninsula

Former Hurricane John weakened to a tropical storm in the Pacific on Thursday, but was still bringing high surf to the southern part of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, where officials had closed ports and schools closed as a precaution.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said John had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) early Thursday and was projected to weaken further while turning westward out to sea. The storm's center was about 385 miles (620 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Baja and moving to the northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

Officials in Baja California Sur state closed ports in the Los Cabos area on Wednesday, as well as schools, as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Kristy was far out in the Pacific — 1,405 miles (2,255 kilometers) west-southwest of the tip of the peninsula. It has sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

In the North Atlantic, Tropical Storm Debby was expected to weaken as it moves over the colder waters and dissipate within a day or so. It had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered about 1,020 miles (1,640 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores and heading northeast at 17 mph (28 kph).