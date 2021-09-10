Hurricane Olaf scrapes across Mexico's Los Cabos resorts

Hurricane Olaf has scraped across the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and spun back into the Pacific bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the twin resorts of Los Cabos

September 10, 2021, 4:21 AM
2 min read

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Hurricane Olaf scraped across the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and spun back into the Pacific bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the twin resorts of Los Cabos.

Authorities worked to move residents from low-lying areas to shelters while tourists hunkered down in their hotels.

The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo closed Thursday to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings. Businesses boarded up windows and people lined up for last-minute purchases in supermarkets.

The resorts would normally be full of tourists this time of year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels were well below that.

Lilzi Orcí, president of the Los Cabos Hotels Association, said 37 domestic and international airline flights had already been cancelled due to the hurricane. She estimated 20,000 foreign tourists were in the area, less than 40% of the hotels' capacity. Guests would shelter in their hotels, she said.

As rain fell, authorities patrolled through flood-prone working class neighborhoods urging residents to move to shelters.

The hurricane was centered about 20 miles (35 kilometers) east-northeast of Cabo San Lucas late Thursday night with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast 5 to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain on the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

Sep 09, 1:28 PM

2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting

4 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: State breaks its daily death toll record

Sep 09, 7:30 PM

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

Top Stories

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Number of COVID-19 pediatric cases grows

Sep 09, 4:03 PM

Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law

Sep 09, 7:26 PM

Children of women pregnant on 9/11 reflect on loss

Sep 09, 7:31 PM

Afghan girls in climbing group wait and hope, desperate to escape Taliban rule

Sep 09, 5:34 PM

Top Stories

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Number of COVID-19 pediatric cases grows

Sep 09, 4:03 PM

Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law

Sep 09, 7:26 PM

Children of women pregnant on 9/11 reflect on loss

Sep 09, 7:31 PM

Afghan girls in climbing group wait and hope, desperate to escape Taliban rule

Sep 09, 5:34 PM

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

Number of COVID-19 pediatric cases grows

Sep 09, 4:03 PM

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events