ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women and girls

FILE - A general view of the exterior of the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for the Taliban’s supreme leader and the head of Afghanistan’s supreme court on charges of persecuting women and girls since seizing power nearly four years ago.

The warrants also accuse the leaders of persecuting “other persons non-conforming with the Taliban’s policy on gender, gender identity or expression; and on political grounds against persons perceived as ‘allies of girls and women.’”

The warrants were issued against Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and the head of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani.