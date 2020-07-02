'Incident' damages construction near Iran nuclear site
TEHRAN, Iran -- An “incident” has damaged an under-construction building near Iran's Natanz nuclear site, but there was no damage to its centrifuge facility, a spokesman said Thursday.
Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a report published by the state-run IRNA news agency.