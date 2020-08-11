Incumbent party leads Trinidad & Tobago general election Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley appears to have secured reelection with preliminary election results showing his party winning a 22-19 parliamentary victory in the energy-rich Caribbean nation mired in a recession

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley appears to have secured reelection with preliminary election results Tuesday showing his party winning a 22-19 parliamentary victory in the energy-rich Caribbean nation mired in a recession.

The preliminary results from Monday's vote showed the People's National Movement winning 22 of 41 seats in the House of Representatives, though the opposition United National Congress, which is led by former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, demanded a recount late Monday.

The election was held amid the coronavirus pandemic and came at a time the twin-island nation has been struggling with high debt, unemployment and a collapse in prices of oil and natural gas.

Rowley, a 70-year-old volcanologist, held several Cabinet posts before being elected prime minister in 2015.