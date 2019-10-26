India hopes 'green' fireworks, light show dim Diwali impact

India is planning to temper the environmental damage from its biggest holiday with low-emission firecrackers and light shows, but its uneven rollout has hurt some businesses and proven difficult to enforce.

The measures for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday follow a 2018 Supreme Court ruling banning traditional firecrackers.

India's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research says "green" firecrackers produce 30% fewer emissions and don't contain arsenic.

The New Delhi government will stage a four-day laser show starting Saturday to encourage residents to skip firecrackers altogether.

Urban policy researcher Rumi Aijaz says that one day's efforts can impact air quality because they come at a critical period in the pollution season when farmers in northern India burn crop stubble to clear fields.