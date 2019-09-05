India says landline phone service fully restored in Kashmir

Officials say they have restored all landline phone service in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications, including mobile internet, on Aug. 5 when India's Hindu nationalist-led government revoked the Muslim-majority region's special constitutional status and imposed a strict security lockdown.

In Srinagar, the disputed region's main city, people lined up at offices or homes that have landline telephones to contact family and friends after being cut off for a month.

Cellphone and internet services have not been restored.