India, Naga rebels hold peace talks, but no agreement signed

India's government and Naga rebel groups have held talks in New Delhi on ending 70 years of armed insurrection in the northeast, but did not sign a widely expected peace agreement.

Nagaland state's top elected official, Neiphiu Rio, said in a tweet that a breakthrough had been achieved in Thursday's talks, but gave no details.

A home ministry statement referred to anxiety among some groups about a possible agreement and said all stakeholders would be consulted and their concerns taken into consideration before any settlement is reached.

It did not elaborate or say whether the government had accepted a contentious demand by one Naga faction for a separate flag and constitution.

Separatist groups have been fighting the Indian government, accusing it of exploiting the region's rich natural resources.