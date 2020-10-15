India to provide first submarine to Myanmar's navy India says it will provide a diesel-powered submarine to the Myanmar navy as part of maritime security cooperation between the two countries

NEW DELHI -- India said on Thursday that it will provide a diesel-powered submarine to the Myanmar navy as part of maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the decision was part of a commitment to help build capacity and self-reliance in neighboring countries.

"We understand that this will be the first submarine for the Myanmar navy,’’ he told reporters. He didn’t give further details.

The Kilo class submarine is one of a number that India purchased from the Soviet Union and Russia in the 1980s and 1990s.

India and Myanmar have signed an agreement on maritime security cooperation and also carry out joint patrols.

Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane visited Myanmar and met leader Aung San Suu Kyi for talks on bilateral relations.

India has invested over $1.2 billion in Myanmar. Recently, it approved another investment of over $120 million in the Shwe Oil and Gas project.