India takes direct control in Kashmir after alliance ends

India's federal government has taken direct control of Kashmir state after the ruling Hindu nationalist party ended its long-troubled alliance there with a Kashmiri political party.

The shift to direct rule in the disputed region was approved after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew its support Tuesday for the Peoples Democratic Party, following years of feuding and a deteriorating security situation. The BJP also heads the central government.

Political decisions will now be made by the government in New Delhi, though day-to-day life is unlikely to change significantly for the people of Kashmir.

State elections are scheduled for 2020, but a vote could be called before then.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, which is divided between the neighbors but claimed by both in entirety.