Indian police hunt 3 suspects after girl is drugged, raped

Police are hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India earlier this week.

Police officer Ashwini Kumar says the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.

Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws that were enacted five years ago.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted her father as saying she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but felt that there could have been more people.

Media reports say the suspects are believed to be from her village and known to her.