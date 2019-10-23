Indian troops kill 3 senior Kashmiri militants

Indian police say government forces have killed a top militant commander and his two associates in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police chief Dilbagh Singh says Hamid Lelhari and his associates were killed on Tuesday evening in a gunfight that erupted after Indian security forces launched a counterinsurgency operation in southern Awantipora area.

Police say Lelhari became the operations chief of Ansar Ghawzat-ul-Hind, an affiliate of the al-Qaida militant group, after Indian troops killed a top militant, Zakir Musa, last year.

Singh says the group has been wiped out in Kashmir with Tuesday's killings.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but claimed by both in entirety.

Rebels groups have been fighting in Kashmir since 1989. They have repeatedly rejected the presence of outside groups, including al-Qaida.