India's prime minister visits Kashmir amid protest strike

India's prime minster is in disputed Kashmir for a daylong visit to review development work as separatists fighting Indian rule have called for a shutdown in the Himalayan region.

Soldiers and commandos on Sunday patrolled the roads, laid razor wire and erected checkpoints to prevent protests and rebel attacks during the visit of Narendra Modi.

Modi arrived in the remote mountainous Ladakh region bordering China and Pakistan on Sunday morning, where he inaugurated a university.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.