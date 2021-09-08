Indonesia prison fire kills 41 drug inmates, injuring 39

A massive fire has raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 39 others

September 8, 2021, 3:15 AM
1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital early Wednesday, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 39 others.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of fire that started at Block C of Tangerang prison on the outskirts of Jakarta designated for drug offenders, said Rika Aprianti, spokesperson for the corrections department at the Justice Ministry.

Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to take control of Tangerang prison, which was designed to house 1,225 inmates but has more than 2,000, Aprianti said. Block C was stuffed full of 122 convicts when the fire occurred.

She said the fire has been extinguished a few hours later and all victims have been evacuated to a hospital.

Jailbreaks and riots that led to fire are common in Indonesia, where overcrowding has become a problem in prisons that are struggling with poor funding and large numbers of people arrested in a war on illegal drugs.

Top Stories

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

3 hours ago

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

Rare 'Stone Baby' Found in Elderly Woman

Dec 13, 10:01 AM

Top Stories

Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks

Sep 07, 7:21 PM

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

3 hours ago

Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week

3 hours ago

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Portland City Council proposes trade, travel ban on Texas

Sep 07, 5:31 PM

Top Stories

Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks

Sep 07, 7:21 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

3 hours ago

Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week

3 hours ago

Portland City Council proposes trade, travel ban on Texas

Sep 07, 5:31 PM

Top Stories

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks

Sep 07, 7:21 PM

Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week

3 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

3 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events