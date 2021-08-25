Indonesian navy seizes oil tanker wanted in Cambodia

Indonesia’s navy says it has seized an oil tanker that was wanted by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil

August 25, 2021, 11:36 AM
1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesia's navy said Wednesday that it seized an oil tanker that was wanted by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil.

The Bahamas-flagged tanker MT Strovolos was detained in waters off Indonesia's Riau islands in late July, the navy said in a statement. The captain and 18 other crew members — made up of Bangladeshi, Indian and Myanmar nationals — were also detained.

After they were detained, the crew members were sent to quarantine before their case was processed by investigators, the navy said.

The captain of the tanker, a Bangladesh national, is suspected of anchoring in Indonesian territory without permission and faces up to one year in prison and maximum fine of 200 million rupiah ($13,900) if found guilty.

When it was seized, the tanker had about 298,000 barrels of oil on board, the statement said.

Indonesian authorities In January seized an Iranian-flagged tanker and a Panamanian-flagged tanker on suspicion of illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. They were released after a four-month detention.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

In private, Qatar warn US officials of 'growing crises' at bases housing Afghans

3 hours ago

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

2 hours ago

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I’ve never seen anything like it'

Aug 24, 7:36 PM

After hospital CEO's tragic death, hundreds get vaccinated in his honor

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

1 hour ago

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

2 hours ago

In private, Qatar warn US officials of 'growing crises' at bases housing Afghans

3 hours ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

1 hour ago

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

2 hours ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

In private, Qatar warn US officials of 'growing crises' at bases housing Afghans

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

1 hour ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

2 hours ago

In private, Qatar warn US officials of 'growing crises' at bases housing Afghans

3 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events