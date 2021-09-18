Indonesia's most wanted militant killed in shootout

Indonesia's military says security forces have killed the country's most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group

September 18, 2021, 3:18 PM
2 min read

PALU, Indonesia -- Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group was killed Saturday in a gunbattle with security forces, the military said, in a victory for the counterterrorism campaign against extremists in the jungles of Sulawesi island.

Ali Kalora was one of two militants killed in the shootout, said Central Sulawesi’s regional military chief Brig. Gen. Farid Makruf. He identified the other suspected extremist as Jaka Ramadan.

The two men were fatally shot during a raid late Saturday by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district, Makruf said. It borders Poso district, considered an extremist hotbed in the province.

“Ali Kalora was the most wanted terrorist and leader of MIT,” Makruf said, referring to the Indonesian acronym of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, a militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014.

He said that security forces were searching for the four remaining members of the group.

The East Indonesia Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several killings of police officers and minority Christians.

Security operations in Central Sulawesi have intensified in recent months to try to capture members of the network, particularly targeting Ali Kalora, the group’s leader.

Kalora had eluded capture for more than a decade. He took over from Abu Wardah Santoso, who was killed by security forces in July 2016. Dozens of other leaders and members of the group have been killed or captured since then.

In May, the militants killed four Christians in Kalemago village in Poso district, including one who was beheaded. Authorities said the attack was in revenge for the killing in March of two militants, including Santoso's son.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has kept up a crackdown on militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly foreigners.

Attacks on foreigners have been largely replaced by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police and anti-terrorism forces.

Top Stories

Location of boyfriend of missing 22-year-old now unknown, family says

Sep 18, 4:39 AM

Sister of boyfriend in missing Gabby Petito case speaks out

Sep 17, 1:21 PM

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset

1 hour ago

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

'Justice for J6' updates: Protesters expected to gather at noon

29 minutes ago

Top Stories

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset

Sep 18, 12:28 AM

Security tight in Washington, D.C., ahead of 'Justice for J6' rally

3 hours ago

This state had highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

Thousands of Haitian migrants arrive at southern Texas border

Sep 17, 4:07 PM

Top Stories

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset

Sep 18, 12:28 AM

Pfizer data supports booster shots after 6 months

Sep 15, 8:00 PM

This state had highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

Thousands of Haitian migrants arrive at southern Texas border

Sep 17, 4:07 PM

Top Stories

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Pfizer data supports booster shots after 6 months

Sep 15, 8:00 PM

This state had highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

Location of boyfriend of missing 22-year-old now unknown, family says

Sep 18, 4:39 AM

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset

Sep 18, 12:28 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events