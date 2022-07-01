Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits record 8.6% as energy costs keep surging amid Russia's war in Ukraine

Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits record 8.6% as energy costs keep surging amid Russia's war in Ukraine

ByThe Associated Press
July 01, 2022, 5:02 AM

BRUSSELS -- Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits record 8.6% as energy costs keep surging amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events