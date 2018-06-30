Injunction sought to prevent Puerto Rican refugees' eviction

A civil rights group is seeking a federal injunction to block the eviction of about 2,000 Puerto Rican hurricane refugees from Florida hotels as the assistance vouchers they received are set to expire.

LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit late Saturday seeking relief for the Puerto Ricans, whose federal housing assistance vouchers expire at midnight. They could then be evicted.

The Puerto Ricans came to Florida after last year's Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that devastated the island. It caused more than $100 billion in damage when it hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, and the island is still struggling to recover. More than 2,300 customers remain without power, and tens of thousands of businesses closed after people fled to the U.S. mainland.