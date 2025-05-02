Authorities in Germany say a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, injuring several people, some of them seriously

Several injured when a car slams into them in the German city of Stuttgart. The driver is arrested

Police work at the scene where a vehicle collided into a group of people in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Marco Krefting/dpa via AP)

Police work at the scene where a vehicle collided into a group of people in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Marco Krefting/dpa via AP)

Police work at the scene where a vehicle collided into a group of people in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Marco Krefting/dpa via AP)

Police work at the scene where a vehicle collided into a group of people in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Marco Krefting/dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- A vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Thursday, injuring several people, some of them seriously, authorities said. The driver was arrested at the scene.

While the Stuttgart fire department referred to the event as an “accident” in a post on the social media platform X, police said it was too early to determine the cause.

The injuries happened at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart, police said. The driver who was behind the wheel of the dark-colored Mercedes vehicle was arrested, a police spokesperson told reporters, according to news agency dpa.

An investigation was under way, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene. Witnesses were being interviewed, and subway service through the area was suspended.

Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the SUV.