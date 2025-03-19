The United Nations says an international staffer was killed and five others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip

UN says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip

An injured United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) worker is taken into the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital after an explosion in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Wednesday March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

An injured United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) worker is taken into the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital after an explosion in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Wednesday March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

An injured United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) worker is taken into the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital after an explosion in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Wednesday March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

An injured United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) worker is taken into the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital after an explosion in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Wednesday March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- The United Nations says an international staffer was killed and five others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the U.N. Office for Project Services, said the cause of Wednesday’s blast remains unclear but that an explosive ordnance was “dropped or fired.”

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war