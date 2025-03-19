UN says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip
ByThe Associated Press
March 19, 2025, 9:28 AM
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- The United Nations says an international staffer was killed and five others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip.
Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the U.N. Office for Project Services, said the cause of Wednesday’s blast remains unclear but that an explosive ordnance was “dropped or fired.”
___
