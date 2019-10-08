Investigators on site of France's huge chemical plant fire

Paris prosecutors say police units specialized in environmental risks are leading investigations into a huge fire at a chemical plant last month in the French city of Rouen.

The Paris prosecutor's office, which is in charge of the probe, said in a statement Tuesday that about 130 complaints have been filed mostly over potential health risks following the Sept. 26 fire.

Environmentalists and some Rouen inhabitants claim authorities didn't do enough to protect the population and didn't release health and safety information quickly enough.

Authorities ordered a freeze on local agricultural production and sales after the blaze as a precaution while awaiting further test results.

Investigators have interviewed dozens of witnesses and seized CCTV videos in their investigation into the cause of the fire and any potential harm to people.