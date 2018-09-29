Iran airs video said to show March encounter with US carrier

Iran's state TV has broadcast footage purporting to show a close encounter between the Revolutionary Guard's navy and the USS Theodore Roosevelt early this year.

PressTV's website says the encounter occurred March 21 in the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, the passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea. The TV agency says the video was aired Saturday as part of a documentary.

The footage is likely meant as a show of strength amid new U.S. sanctions on Iran and the Trump administration plans to bring Iranian oil exports down to zero.

In the video, Guard speedboats are seen closing in on the U.S. carrier.

Iranian sailors then warn the Americans over radio communication to "keep well clear" of the Guard patrol boats and say they advise the Americans to "refrain from the threat or use of force in any manner."