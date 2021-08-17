Iran appoints new navy chief

Iran’s top leader has appointed a new chief for the country’s navy

August 17, 2021, 11:36 AM
1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran’s top leader appointed a new chief for the country’s navy, state media reported Tuesday.

The official IRNA news agency said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Adm. Shahram Irani as the new navy chief under the country's army. Adm. Irani was working as a senior army officer so far. He became successor of Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, who held the post since 2017.

In his decree, Khamenei urged Adm. Irani to improve the navy. No reason was given for the replacement.

Iran’s navy, under the army, is mainly in charge of operation in Sea of Oman and beyond in international waters.

The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard oversees a separate navy in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Navy occasionally complains about harassment by the Guard’s gunboats.

