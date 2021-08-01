Iran denies launching oil tanker attack that killed 2
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied Tehran carried out a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges the Islamic Republic launched the assault
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied Tehran carried out a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges the Islamic Republic launched the assault.
Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment Sunday in a televised news conference.
He described the allegations as “baseless.”
The attack happened Thursday off Oman, targeting the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street. The U.S. Navy is now escorting the tanker to a safe port.