Iran gets opportunity to sell auto parts to Russian carmaker

TEHRAN, Iran -- A member of Iran’s syndicate of car parts manufacturers says Iranian producers have an opportunity to export their wares to a Russian carmaker, state media reported.

The late Monday report quoted Hossein Bahrainian as saying “a prominent Russian car maker” requested parts from Iran. He did not name the manufacturer. He said it requested brake parts, airbags, air-conditioner parts and other components.

Both Iran and Russia are under U.S. sanctions but the export of Iranian cars and car parts is not subject to sanctions.

The import of automobiles to Iran is also not subject to sanctions. However, Tehran has not imported cars since 2018, after the U.S. withdrew from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and imposed oil and banking sanctions on Iran.

Western nations stopped exporting to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Iran in recent years has exported car radiators and suspension systems to Russia. In the past it exported cars to Iraq, Syria and Venezuela.

Tehran and Moscow have had close relations in recent years, especially after Iran’s sole nuclear power plant went online in 2011 with help from Russia.

Separately on Tuesday, Iran said it has played a mediatory role in the war in Ukraine.

“So far twice I have conveyed messages the the foreign minister of Ukraine to my Russian counterpart,” said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a phone conversation with his Irish counterpart. He said Iran supports diplomatic solutions for restoring peace and stability.

Abdollahian did not elaborate but said Iran “opposes war and displacement of human beings in Ukraine," and other paces like Yemen, the Palestinian lands and Afghanistan.