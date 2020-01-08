Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran

The state TV report says the crash Wednesday morning is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

The report did not elaborate.