Iran won't talk missiles, only nuke deal as officials visit

Iran's Foreign Ministry says nothing else but the country's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers will be discussed during high-stakes diplomacy meetings in Tehran this week.

Iranian state television quotes spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying that visiting "European officials are not in a position to comment on Iran's issues beyond the nuclear deal."

The remarks came after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Iran's ballistic missile program problematic during a visit Sunday to the United Arab Emirates.

Maas is now in Iran amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. The tensions recently soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.

After Maas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will arrive on Wednesday in Iran.