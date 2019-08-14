Iranian-British anthropologist held in Tehran amid tensions

A British-Iranian anthropologist who studies controversial topics in the Islamic Republic has been detained in Iran over unknown charges.

Kameel Ahmady was detained Sunday in Tehran.

That's according to both the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran and his wife, Shafagh Rahmani. They say he's being held at Tehran's Evin prison.

Ahmady has studied female genital mutilation, child marriages and other topics related to Iran.

Iranian state media did not acknowledge Ahmady's detention. Iran's mission to the United Nations and the British Foreign Office did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Ahmady's arrest makes him the latest dual national detained amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over its nuclear program. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the accord last year.