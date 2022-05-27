Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says its navy has seized 2 Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf

ByThe Associated Press
May 27, 2022, 12:25 PM

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says its navy has seized 2 Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

