Iran's top leader bans any negotiations with Washington

Iran's supreme leader says he is banning any negotiations with Washington while stressing that Iran has no intentions of entering into a war with the United States.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks were carried by Iran's state television Monday. He says "along with sanctions, Americans have recently raised two more options, war and talks. ... War will not happen and we will not enter talks."

Khamenei added that "negotiations with the U.S. would definitely harm us and they are forbidden."

Renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect on Tuesday.

Also Monday, Iran said it launched a production line for a radar-evading, short range surface-to-surface missile capable of hitting targets in any weather condition.

Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami told state TV the missile is dubbed Fateh-e Mobin, or Bright Conqueror.