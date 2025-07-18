Iraq makes 'decisive findings' about drone attacks without identifying who targeted its bases

Iraq has announced findings from its investigation into drone attacks on military bases during the recent Israel-Iran war

Black smoke rises from damaged oil storage tanks following drone attacks on an oil field in the Sarsang district of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rashid Yahya)

BAGHDAD -- BAGHDAD (AP) — Drones used to attack military bases in Iraq during the recent Israel-Iran war were manufactured outside Iraq but were launched inside its territory, according to the “decisive findings” of an investigation published on Friday.

The report of an investigative committee formed under the directive of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani did not identify who was behind the attacks that targeted radar and air defense systems last month.

The attacks on several military bases, including some housing U.S. troops, damaged radar systems at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, and at Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar province.

Iraqi army spokesperson Sabah Al-Naaman said the investigation had reached “decisive findings.”

He said the drones used were manufactured outside Iraq but were launched from locations inside Iraqi territory. All drones used in the attacks were of the same type, indicating that a single actor was behind the entire campaign, he said.

Al-Naaman said the investigation had identified the entities responsible for coordinating and executing the operations, but he did not name them.

“Legal measures will be taken against all those involved, and they will be referred to the Iraqi judiciary to be held accountable in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Before the drone attacks, Iran-backed Iraqi militias had previously threatened to target American bases if the U.S. attacked Iran. Some of the militias are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of armed groups that is officially under the command of the Iraqi military, although in practice they largely act independently.

More recently, several oil fields in the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region have come under attack by drones, further exacerbating tensions between the central government and Kurdish authorities and raising concerns over the security of Iraq’s critical infrastructure.