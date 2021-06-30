Iraqi officials: Explosion at busy Baghdad market wounds 9

Iraqi security officials say an explosion struck a busy market in Baghdad, wounding at least nine people

The Iraqi military confirmed the explosion without providing details.

The blast was heard in a market in Sadr City, east of the capital. The military did not elaborate on losses or the extent of the damage.

Two security officials said at least nine people were wounded in the blast. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

It is the second time this year an explosion has targeted a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That explosion was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

It was not immediately clear what caused Wednesday’s explosion. Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since the Islamic State group was defeated in 2017.