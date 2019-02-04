Iraqi president slams Trump's remarks about staying in Iraq

Interested in Iraq? Add Iraq as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Iraq news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Iraq's president has slammed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump who he says he wants to keep U.S. troops in Iraq "to watch Iran."

Barham Salih says Trump did not ask Iraq's permission for American troops stationed there to watch Iran, describing his comments as "strange."

Salih spoke Monday at a forum in Baghdad and was responding to Trump's comments to U.S. media in which he said the U.S. has an "incredible base" in Iraq which he intends to keep "because I want to be able to watch Iran."

Salih says U.S. troops in Iraq were there for one purpose only which is assisting in the fight against IS. He says Iraq's constitution forbids the use of Iraq as a base to threaten the interests or security of neighboring countries.