Irish tourist dies following fall at Bulgarian mountain ski resort

A 29-year-old man from Ireland has died in an accident above the Bansko ski resort in southern Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- A 29-year-old man from Ireland died on Wednesday from injuries sustained the previous day in a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in southern Bulgaria.

The tourist was seriously injured after falling on Tuesday from a height of about 600 meters (1,900 feet). He was found by a mountain rescue service team and taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Razlog in a serious condition with multiple injuries, emergency services said.

According to initial information, the victim was part of a group taking pictures of the surrounding scenery when he lost his balance and fell.

He was taken to a hospital where “life-saving measures were taken, and a full assessment of his injuries was carried out. But despite all efforts of our medical team, he eventually succumbed to his grave injuries,” Dr. Valentin Belchev told The Associated Press.