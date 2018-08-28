Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker

The Israeli military says forces demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed an Israeli in a West Bank settlement last month.

Footage released by the military shows a bulldozer plowing into the one-story home in the village of Kauber in the West Bank.

The military says dozens of Palestinians protested Tuesday's demolition, hurling rocks and firebombs at troops. The military responded with "riot dispersal means," usually indicating tear gas and stun grenades.

The attacker, identified by the military as Muhammad Tarek Ibrahim Dar Yusuf, was shot and killed at the scene of last month's attack.

Israel says house demolitions are an effective deterrent against attacks. Critics counter the tactic amounts to collective punishment.